A mum-of-four, unable to buy Christmas presents for her children, has since quit her job and turned to OnlyFans – and admits to going "a bit wild" on gifts this festive season.

The TikToker and OnlyFans model Courtney Tillia (@courtneytillia) said the Christmas period was initially a "really stressful" time.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the 37-year-old recalled the Christmas of 2015, when she went to the dollar store with $20 (£16) to buy gifts for her children.

She added: "Dinners and meals were always things I could throw together. One week, we only had $20 to feed our family of six and three dogs! It was hard, but we always made it work."

Courtney became increasingly "depressed, anxious, and even resentful" towards her teaching job, which prompted her to quit and become a life coach in 2016.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@courtneytillia You know what day it is!! Christmas in July ♥️🤶🏽

Three years later in 2019, she turned to the adult subscription site, where she has acquired over 25,000 subscribers, earning between $40,000 (£32,900) to $100,000 (£82,400) each month.

Courtney explained to the outlet how she had initially hoped her content sales would cover her car payment and insurance, but had no idea what was to follow.

Her newfound success has allowed Courtney to splash out this year after hitting a six-figure salary for the first time. She also plans on helping other families who are struggling this Christmas.

"This year for Christmas my kids (ages 8-20) will be getting a VR set, electric scooters, dartboard, Harry Potter robes and wands," she revealed to the Daily Star.

She added: "Christmas Day has always been a day of love and celebration, even amidst the financial stress and even though the gifts weren’t provided by us a few of the years. Seeing the joy on my kid's faces when they open their gifts is priceless. But even beyond the gifts, the memories we make are the best.

"Our family has been able to travel to Hawaii and do some other amazing staycations, but due to Covid we haven’t been able to do the travel yet that we desire."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.