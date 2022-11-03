In true MrBeast fashion, the internet personality decided to hand out $10K in cash, iPhones, and more to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, and one kid tried to exchange the cash for candy.

In a TikTok video, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said he would be handing out a stack of $10K to the next trick-or-treater which happened to be a little boy dressed as a red Power Ranger.

Donaldson dropped the wad of cash into the young boy's trick-or-treating bucket, astonishing the child's parents.

However, the young boy wasn't looking for cash this Halloween as he tried to return the money for candy.

"No, it's yours, keep it," Donaldson told the young boy.

The little boy's father (unsurprisingly) told his son to keep it as well.

Luckily, the boy also got a MrBeast Feastable chocolate bar as well.

Commenters on TikTok laughed at the parents' reaction when the young trick-or-treater tried to hand Donaldson the money back.

Later on, Donaldson tweeted "I was handing out $10,000 on Halloween and one kid tried to trade the $10k for candy," poking fun at the incident.

Donaldson also gave out several iPhones, Airpods, and a Playstation to other trick-or-treaters who came by his house.

The YouTuber often gives out extraordinary prizes to fans of his, including an island, for the sake of a viral video.

