YouTuber MrBeast celebrated hitting a milestone of 100 million followers earlier this week... by giving away an entire island.

Over the last decade, the American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away.



Well now, one lucky subscriber has won an extraordinary prize of a private island.



Before hitting the mammoth achievement, MrBeast teased the celebratory video on Twitter. He said the 100M special would mark his most extravagant video to date.

His video titled "I Gave My 100,000,000th Subscriber A Private Island" saw the popular YouTuber fly a hundred of his subscribers to the location where they took part in challenges.

I Gave My 100,000,000th Subscriber A Private Island





The first one saw the fans in a battle to light a fire with minimal tools. The first 50 people proceeded to the second round, a follow-up of his iconic Squid Games "red light, green light" recreation.

The next saw ten contestants stand on wooden planks, five randomly falling.

The final round saw MrBeast hide his 100 million subscriber plaque on the island. The person who dug it up won the entire island.

Speaking about his impressive achievement, MrBeast said: "This is over a decade of my life represented in one item.



"From the bottom of my heart, thanks to everyone who’s subscribed. This channel means the world to me, and I genuinely appreciate anyone who’s ever watched the videos."

Earlier this week, the YouTube star documented his live reaction to hitting the milestone on a YouTube stream, where he thanked everyone for their support.



"I appreciate every single one of you that watches the videos. This is literally all I've ever done with my life," he said, adding, "All I do is wake up every day and obsess over how to make the best videos possible. It's all I care about. It's the only thing that's ever really made me happy."

