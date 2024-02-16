MrBeast 'doesn't keep any of the $700m he makes every year'

MrBeast might be able to earn $250,000 just by posting a tweet, but he’s spoken about his spending habits and claims he hardly touches the $700m he makes every year.

The YouTuber, real name Jimmy Donaldson, had admitted that he is ‘not rich’ and claimed he reinvests most of the money into new videos and giveaways.

Speaking in an interview with Time, MrBeast was asked if he was rich.

His response? "I mean, not right now.”

"I’m not naive; maybe one day,” he added.

Getty Images

Breaking down his reasoning, MrBeast said: "Each video does a couple million in ad revenue, a couple million in brand deals."

While his earnings are reportedly up around $700 million (£556 million) every year, he claims he doesn’t keep much for himself.

"Right now, whatever we make, we reinvest,” he said.

"I’ve reinvested everything to the point of, you could claim, stupidity, just believing that we would succeed. And it’s worked out."

MrBeast has become known for his giveaways, having handed the $250,000 he made from Twitter away to random X subscribers and he's also released videos giving away houses.

His giveaways have even sparked accusations that he’s doing it to boost revenue, but last year he stepped up his giving and one video saw him fund the building of 100 wells across Africa.

MrBeast certainly has an unusual way of doing things. People who were previously employed by MrBeast have spoken about their experience of working for the world’s most popular YouTuber, and made it clear that you always have to be prepared for absolutely anything.

