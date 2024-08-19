MrBeast fans concerned by regular crew member's absence from recent video

MrBeast fans are pleading for the return of a fan favourite after he wasn't featured at all in his latest video, sparking concern about what's happened to him.

MrBeast's channel is in the centre of a storm at the moment - long-time collaborator Ava Kris Tyson is alleged to have groomed a minor, allegations which both her and the alleged victim deny, MrBeast has admitted to using inappropriate language in past videos and he's promised a full investigation into these controversies.

However none of this was referenced at all in his latest video 7 Days Stranded in a Cave.

And something else which has fans worried is speculation about what's happened to Chandler, a cameraman for MrBeast, who regularly features in videos and is a firm favourite among fans.

Chandler does not appear at all in the latest video which was posted on August 17.

In the comments on the video, fans appear to be worried about anything that might have happened to him with a number of them calling for him to return.

One user said: "Chandler is the greatest on the channel."

Another wrote: "Everyone is talking about how they did incredible but what about the cameraman?

"WE NEED CHANDLER," said another.

One said: "Who else wants Chandler back on the team?"

Because of the recent controversies, it has sparked concerns that he has stepped away from the channel but it's important to note that not every single crew member appears in ever single MrBeast video.

One offered an explanation along those lines.

"Chandler is still on the team, you guys need to understand that maybe he just didn't wanted to spend seven days in a cave," they said.

Chandler has still been active on his TikTok account, with his most recent video posted just a day ago at the time of writing.

