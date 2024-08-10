MrBeast promises full investigation in leaked email amid controversy

MrBeast has promised a “full investigation” following a number of controversies surrounding his brand and YouTube page, a verified email has shown.

The email shared internally has been confirmed as legitimate by the Associated Press was shared earlier this month among staff.

Allegations surfaced online that Tyson had groomed a minor; both have denied the allegations but that's not stopped MrBeast from saying he has "seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel and any association with MrBeast" and that a third party investigation will take place.

The email read: “Dear Team Beast. I wanted to update all of you on the recent concerns that have been raised online and in the press. As I mentioned in my tweet a couple of weeks ago, we’ve hired Quinn Emanual, a top-tier law firm, to do a full investigation of the Ava Tyson allegations.

“We also asked them to expand the scope to include a full assessment of our internal culture and to investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior by people in the company. While the process is not complete, I have enough preliminary information at this point that I am announcing several changes today.”

It goes on: “As your leader, I take responsibility, and I am committed to continue to improve and evolve my leadership style. While I have been mostly focused on creating content, launching Feastables, building our community, and leading our philanthropic efforts, I recognize that I also need to create a culture that makes all our employees feel safe and allows them to do their best work.”

Meanwhile, MrBeast 's ex-girlfriend has turned to social media with a string of cryptic posts aimed at an ex-boyfriend .

Despite Maddy Spidell not explicitly identifying the ex in question, she described one of her previous relationships as a "cautionary tale" and urged YouTube to "reevaluate who you're putting on the trending page."

Spidell dated MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, in 2019 before parting ways in 2022. In 2020, the YouTuber shared a viral YouTube clip surprising Spidell with a house full of 100,000 roses.

