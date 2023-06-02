MrBeast wants to make a Netflix quiz show with the 'biggest prize ever'

Mr Beast is known for his huge giveaways on YouTube and he’s looking to step things up a notch with his next project.

The content creator, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has been sharing his ideas for a brand new game show on social media.

It's not just any old game show, either. The 25-year-old wants to give away the “largest prize” ever and make TV history.

He might be the biggest name on YouTube, but it looks like he’s trying to involve other streaming platforms in his next big idea too.

Writing on Twitter, Donaldson said: “I want to test what I do on YouTube on a streaming service for fun to see how it performs.”

He added: “Imagine a 10 episode series with 10,000 people competing for the largest prize in game show history.”

“Who wants to make history?” he asked, tagging Netflix, Disney, Peacock and [HBO] Max.

Only time will tell whether anyone takes him up on the offer.

It comes after Mr Beast previously revealed the staggering amount of time he spends making YouTube videos - but insists it improves his mental health.

The content creator spilled his secrets on Lex Fridman's podcast, saying: “When I'm really in the grind mode it'll be seven or eight days just non-stop going, going, and then I'll realize, 'Oh, I need some recharge time,' and then go f** binge a season of anime", he says.

"Normal people, they don't want that life, and they probably shouldn't."

