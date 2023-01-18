Mr Beast reveals staggering amount of time it takes to create his YouTube videos

Mr Beast has revealed the staggering amount of time he spends making YouTube videos - but insists it improves his mental health.

The 24-year-old content creator spilled his secrets on Lex Fridman's podcast.

“When I'm really in the grind mode it'll be seven or eight days just non-stop going, going, and then I'll realize, 'Oh, I need some recharge time,' and then go f** binge a season of anime", he says.

"Normal people, they don't want that life, and they probably shouldn't."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters