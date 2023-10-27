The MrBeast and Rosanna Pansino controversy explained

Another day, another beef in the world of online content creation – and this time, it’s between MrBeast and Rosanna Pansino.

While it’s normally the likes of Logan Paul or more recently SSSniperWolf and JacksFilms sparking drama, this time MrBeast and Rosanna Pansino are the ones causing all the fuss.

So what’s it all about?

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is the biggest name on YouTube with 204 million subscribers. Pansino is a big name too, with more than 14.5 million subscribers herself.

However, she’s accusing him of lying about the outcome of a recent viral challenge.

Pansino competed in one of the three hide-and-seek challenges hosted by MrBeast in Creator Games 3.

Pansino is now accusing MrBeast of manipulating the edit to present a version of events which didn’t really happen and effectively reducing her role in the clip.

The YouTuber posted a message on Twitter/X with the caption: “I have been allowing others to treat me poorly in private for many years and I’m fed up.

“I am going to start standing up for myself and finding my voice.”

The content creator wrote: “When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. MrBeast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did,” Pansino said. “This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real’.”

Pansino also disputed the top three shown in the video, which were Zach King, Logan Paula and Larray.

“The final [three] people were actually Zach, Quackity, and myself,” Pansino said. “This is what actually happened. Despite Jimmy editing out the only female in the top [three], I was proud of what I achieved.”

MrBeast has yet to respond to the message on social media.

