MSs fighting for the ‘pawblic’ vote in first Senedd Dog of the Year competition

Members of the Welsh parliament are battling it out for the “Pawblic” vote, in the first Senedd Dog of the Year competition.

Politicians in Cardiff Bay and their dogs will go paw-to-paw to see which canine contender has the “winning personality” on May 23.

Jane Dodds, Lib Dem MS for Mid & West Wales and her Greyhound, Wanda (Dogs Trust)

The event is the first of its kind in Wales, following in the footsteps of the popular Westminster Dog of the Year and Holyrood Dog of the Year competitions.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes, regardless of breed, or “pawlitical” persuasion, will be strutting their stuff with their MS owners in Britannia Park, Cardiff, to see who will be crowned “top dog”.

The 2024 contenders are:

– Jane Dodds, Lib Dem MS for Mid & West Wales and her Greyhound, Wanda

– Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn & Deeside and his Cavalier King Charlies Spaniel, Coco

– James Evans, Conservative MS for Brecon & Radnorshire and his Cocker Spaniel, Bonnie

Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy and her Welsh Collie, Alfie (Dogs Trust)

– Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy and her Welsh Collie, Alfie

– Darren Millar, Conservative MS for Clwyd West and his Whippet, Blue.

The MSs taking part will be asking for the public to vote for them online, while judges on the day will judge “the contestants on their good dog deeds and winning personalities”.

Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn & Deeside and his Cavalier King Charlies Spaniel, Coco (Dogs Trust)

The event is jointly organised by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust and is intended to celebrate the unique bond between pets and their owners and encourage responsible dog ownership.

To find out more or to vote for Senedd Dog of the Year, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/sdoty .