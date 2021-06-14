Moment mum catches baseball one-handed from the stands while holding her baby

The moment a mother caught a baseball one-handed while holding her baby in the other hand during a pro baseball game has gone viral.

The mother, Lexy Whitmore, was attending the San Diego Padres versus Chicago Cubs game when the amazing catch she made was caught on camera.

While holding her three-month-old son Maverick, Whitmore managed to catch the baseball one-handed as it flew in her direction.

The moment happened during the sixth inning of the Major League Baseball game. The ball flew up into the stands, bounced down off the stadium and flew towards where Whitmore was sitting with her son.

She expertly leaned towards the flight of the ball with her one arm raised and was able to keep hold of it. Whitmore looked both stunned and proud as she began celebrating with other fans.

The viral clip of the catch was posted on the official San Diego Padres’ Twitter account and captioned “Moms are amazing”. It has been viewed over half a million times.

One of the announcers can be heard saying: “That’s quite the catch.” Another of the commentators agreed, saying: “Right-handed grab - baby in tow.”

People online were also impressed by the impromptu catch.

Someone on Twitter wrote: “I have seen a lot of crazy catches from baseball fans and this one is one of the best!”

Another wished the actual team were playing as well, as they joked: “Sad when the Madres are playing better baseball than the Padres.”

Speaking with NBC San Diego about the incident, Whitmore said she didn’t think her catch was that good and hadn’t expected it to go viral.

Whitmore explained: "So when the guy hit the foul ball, it came down. I saw it bounce, and it - honestly, it just kind of came right to me. I didn’t think it was, like, this amazing catch and I didn’t think it would go viral.

“But it, you know, came to me and there was no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t gonna catch it.”

She also had a message for people who claimed she endangered her child by going for the ball.

Whitmore said: “All I have to say is that us moms, we know where our kids are.

“I knew where he was, and I know I wasn’t putting him in any danger and, if anything, I was keeping him kind of out of danger by catching it.”