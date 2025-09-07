Mum breaks Guinness World Record for 100m barefoot sprint across LEGO track

There's no pain more annoying than stepping on a plug or a piece of LEGO - well, one mother decided to do the latter voluntarily by completing a 100m barefoot sprint across LEGO-covered track and breaking the Guinness World Record in the process.

Gabrielle Wall, a mother from New Zealand, rose to the challenge, which saw 300 kg (661 pounds) of loose LEGO bricks scattered across the track, each piece donated by non-profit Imagination Station that uses the LEGO for educational robotics and mechanics classes for kids.

She finished the 328-foot sprint in Christchurch in 24.75 seconds to set the new record, and ticked off the bucket list she made following a health scare in 2022.

Ahead of her record attempt, Wall revealed that she trained by spending two months barefoot to create calluses - a dedication that even led her to attend a wedding barefoot.

"I am proud to have pushed myself to new limits," Wall told Guinness World Records, and called it an “unforgettable” experience.

Wall broke the world record back in January, but thanks to social media, the video of her successful attempt has gone viral with 9.8 million views on Instagram and 5.7 million views on TikTok.





@guinnessworldrecords Fastest 100 m barefoot on LEGO® bricks ⏱️ 24.75 seconds by Gabrielle Wall 🇳🇿

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section.

One person wrote, "You know she's a mom."

"Growing up with a gravel driveway has prepared me for this moment," a second person joked.

A third person added, "My ego says I can smash this record."

"It's not a problem when they are all laying like gravel. It's a problem when the floor is flat and smooth, and there is ONE LEGO," a fourth person commented.

Another person responded, "She just smashed the world record for running on LEGO barefoot… which only proves one thing: she’s 100% a mum. No Olympic training, no secret coaching just years of midnight bathroom trips, dodging LEGO landmines left by her kids. Forget steel caps, this woman’s feet are forged in the fires of motherhood."

"Someone needs to make a video of all the faces we’ve made while watching this," someone else posted.

Wall also shared her desire to break more Lego-based Guinness World Records in the future - except not running on them this time, just building...

Elsewhere, Guinness World Records unveils 70 unclaimed titles to mark 70th anniversary, and Record-holder for most rollercoasters ridden in a week eyes up next challenge.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.