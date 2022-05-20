A woman was left upset when her relatives commented on her body.

Writing on Mumsnet, she explained that she has an 8 month old baby and has started running again but her grandmother made a rude comment about it.

She wrote: "On holiday recently I returned from a run wearing tight running shorts and a vest, and my gran said to my aunty - 'look isn't she enormous!'

"I was pretty taken aback to be honest and sharply said what do you mean to which she laughed and said nothing.

"I know for a fact I'm not 'enormous' as I'm 5'5 and weigh 54kg. However I have a history of restrictive eating so I have been much much lighter than this in the past - so probably compared to the stick I used to be maybe I am enormous."

She added: "I'm proud of getting my body to a place where I have been able to have a baby, and had been finding confidence in my new body - but her words ring in my ears and I don't want it to make me go down the route of restrictive eating again."



She asked people whether she should raise it with her.

People said she should try and move on. "You are not unreasonable to be annoyed but raising it with her will probably just prolong your annoyance," one said. "I would just try to ignore and move on."

Another said: "I would completely ignore her comment. It was rude, hurtful and inaccurate but she is a very old lady so take the high moral ground."

And a third said: "Ignore it. My grandma also works for weight loss police and always is the first one to comment on how you look."

