A woman has clocked her husband is still texting a woman he had an affair with and obviously she's not thrilled.

Posting on Mumsnet, the woman explained her husband had an affair with someone from his tennis club "for several years" but had ended things five months ago.

"We've been working through it and it's been okay," she said. "He was never going to leave me and the kids for this girl. I almost feel sorry for her."

But, she realised they are still in touch and she is "anxious" about it. "I peeked when his phone kept blowing up," she explained. "Completely platonic messages. Nothing romantic. Nothing sexual. If I didn't know who it was, I would just think it was an old friend catching up.

"But I'm anxious. Why do men stay in touch with their ex-mistresses even though they never see each other? Are they really just maintaining a friendship? Why can't he let her go? If he did want to start an affair with her again, he's never going to see her and he'll never leave us all for her so what's the point? What does he achieve?"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Responding to her concerns, the Mumsnet community gave her some uncomfortable home truths.

"You need to ditch him, he can't be trusted," one said.

Another said: "He doesn't sound trustworthy. Sorry you've gone through this. He shouldn't have had an affair. He shouldn't be texting her. He doesn't seem to know how to behave as a married man. You shouldn't be having to teach him how to be loyal he should just be loyal. You deserve better."

"He has not ended it," a third wrote. "Contacting her shows he is hedging his bets and is very disrespectful to you. He is not committed to making your relationship work."

And a fourth said: "He’s mugging you off spectacularly, isn’t he?"

Eek.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

