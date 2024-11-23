Kendrick Lamar has dropped a surprise new album, GNX, and fans are convinced one of the tracks calls out comedian Andrew Schulz.

The new album has sparked a huge reaction on social media after it arrived without prior announcement late on Friday (November 22).

One of the biggest talking points is the track ‘wacced out murals’, and fans are speculating that Lamar is criticising Schulz on one of the verses.

Did Kendrick Lamar call out Andrew Schulz?

The track refers to a white comedian joking about Black women. It’s not been confirmed by Lamar specifically who he is referring to.

"Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law," Kendrick says on the track. "I know propaganda work for them, and f*** whoever that's close to them.”

Kendrick didn’t name any comedian specifically, but social media users have been speculating that it refers to comments made by Schulz earlier this year.

"Kendrick Lamar seemingly disses Andrew Schulz on his new album," one account wrote on Twitter/X.

"Kendrick defo talking about Andrew schulz," another said.

"So who is the white comedian Kendrick talking about on "wacced out murals"….is it Andrew Schulz?" one more added.

What could the track be referring to?

Back in September this year, Schulz welcomed British hosts of the Shxtsngigs podcast, comedians James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, onto his Flagrant podcast.

During the episode, the conversation turned to the "Black girlfriend effect”, with Schulz making disparaging comments about Black women.

"They shave their hair because they start losing it because he's so stressed to be around this Black girl complaining all the time… They grow their beard because they need a cushion when they get slapped," Schulz said on the podcast.

@jamaicangirlinasia Yow this is so much worst than I thought it would be. Omg. The level of racism and prejudice from all of them is appalling. As a black woman , I am sitting over here completely shocked as to why these nincomgpoops can’t just leave us alone. Finding out Andrew Schulz is a racist was not on my Bingo cards today. #jamesandfuhad #shxtsngigs #andrewschulz #pourmindspodcast

Duncan and Dawodu later acknowledged that Schulz’s comments were racist and apologised for not challenging the comments during their appearance on the show.

Addressing the online reaction on their own podcast, Duncan said: "Andrew was making a joke, frankly a racist joke, and we were laughing at it. There’s literally no excuse."

Duncan said he thought he would be the guy to "stand up, kick those cameras down... [and] smack homeboy in the face… But when you're in there, you're in shock,” before likening it to "fight or flight".

He added: "We’re sorry. For me it’s one of them ones where you don’t realise that, when you’re part of a community, you don’t realise you can hurt your own community.

"We don’t condone, we don’t appease that behaviour. We don’t rate it and we don’t want you guys to think we were sat in that room rating what was going on."

Schulz did not apologise for the comments. He also said that while the pair had asked to have other parts of the podcast removed, they had not asked for that section to be cut.

"The fight or flight thing wasn’t really there afterward,” Andrew said.

Who is Andrew Schulz?

Schulz is a 41-year-old comedian from New York, known as host of his Flagrant podcast alongside Akaash Singh.

He's known for his stand-up, as well as the reality series Guy Code. He has also appeared on a number of specials such as Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

He made headlines before the election when he laughed in Donald Trump’s face when the former president joined him on his podcast and claimed he “is basically a truthful person”.

The moment came during the interview on his Flagrant podcast.

