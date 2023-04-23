Logan Paul lookalike ‘choked out’ by MMA fighter Nate Diaz in street fight

Things certainly got a little bit intense at the Misfits Boxing 006 event in Ohio on Friday, when mixed martial artist Nate Diaz was filmed having an altercation with an individual which many have branded a ‘lookalike’ for YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul.

Ex-UFC fighter Diaz, who is set to fight Logan’s brother Jake Paul in Dallas in August, choked out TikTok star Rodney Petersen after the boxing event, with Petersen confirming he was involved in a post to his Instagram Stories.

Sharing a video of the incident, he wrote: “Got attacked by Nate Diaz. Wtf I was like ‘bro chill’. He was like ‘I someone [sic] say kill?’”

Diaz is yet to respond publicly to the footage, but this wasn’t the only controversy to emerge concerning the fighter during the Misfits event.

He was also filmed inside the stadium launching a water bottle at American football player Chase DeMoor, who fought on the undercard against YouTuber Stevie Knight but was disqualified for continuing to punch his opponent when he was knocked out on the canvas.

Commenting on Diaz’s actions, DeMoor tweeted: “Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a Prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro. Just next time don’t run, and stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, it was Diaz’s street fight with Petersen which soon went viral on Twitter:

The main event at Misfits 006 saw American footballer Le’Veon Bell take on YouTuber Joel ‘JMX’ Morris, with the former winning on judges’ scorecards by a unanimous decision.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.