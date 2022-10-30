Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has been criticised for her risque Halloween costume inspired by the Toy Story character Jessie.

26-year-old Jenner shared images of her costume on Instagram complete with the quote: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."

The Kardashian family member's outfit is almost identical to Jessie's right down to the red hair. However, one very obvious difference is that Jenner is not wearing jeans but very revealing denim underpants instead.

Completing the look are the crotchless cowgirl chaps which make her look like Christina Aguilera circa 2002.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Given that Jenner has more than 200 million followers on Instagram the outfit attracted a lot of attention and it's fair to say that appropriating a children's film into a 'sexy' Halloween outfit hasn't gone down too well with some.

One person wrote: "It's a kids movie WHY?!?"





Another said: "What a way to ruin a movie."

While a third added: "Toy story just got x rated."

A fourth person said: "Something just snapped something inside of me."

However, some liked the outfit and thought she looked great. Influencer Olivia Pierson wrote: "So cute!!!"

Entrepreneur Carter Gregory added: "Oh you CUTE CUTE."

Fellow model Lily Aldrige also added: "Cutieeeee."

Kendall isn't the only member of the Kardashian klan to have gotten into the Halloween spirit this year. Her sister Kylie Jenner had a very good Bride of Frankenstein costume while Kim Kardashian dressed her and Kanye West's children up as famous musicians such as Snoop Dogg, Sade, Aaliyah and Eazy-E.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.