A woman who was left frustrated after her neighbours continually parked nine cars outside her house got her sweet revenge and made them pay a heavy price.

Explaining her story on Reddit’s r/pettyrevenge, the anonymous woman revealed that the on-street parking situation had grown irritating as her neighbours would park two of their nine cars directly outside her house and leave them there all week.

She went on to explain that their area has a policy that says vehicles are not allowed to be parked in place for more than 48 hours.

The post continued: “My neighbours have a pretty big driveway where they can fit four cars, but it’s always empty. They have told me they don’t like to leave their driveway with cars because it looks tacky.”

The disgruntled neighbour claimed they don’t actually use half of the cars they keep parked in the road and grew increasingly frustrated.

So, when the neighbour noticed them doing some building work at the back of their main house and finishing a whole new house in under a month, her suspicions were raised.

She explained: “In 2021 I noticed they were building a second unit I’m back of their main house. I noticed that they completed the house in under a month. This raised some red flags because it takes anywhere from 2-3 months with city inspections taking the majority of the time.”

The woman raised the issue with the city and advised that there may be some “illegal residential building without permits” taking place.

Then, around a year later, the woman discovered that her tip-off led to consequences that ended up costing her neighbours dearly.

She wrote: “I didn’t think of it much until a year later. I noticed my neighbours tearing down their second unit last week.

“Word got around our block that a city inspector was there making sure everything was being torn down.

“Based on what materials and labour they put into their second unit it cost them over $100,000.”

