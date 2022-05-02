New York City residents were awoken by an extremely loud thunderstorm on Monday, leading some to believe something more sinister was happening.

A thunderstorm hit the tri-state area in the early hours at the start of the week due to a cold front mixing with the warm spring temperature. Accompanied by rain and lightning, most residents were unaware there was going to be a storm leading to an unpleasant wake-up call.

Around 6 am a massive clap of thunder shook buildings in New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island introducing the short-lived, but aggressive, thunderstorm.

The unexpected shake led many to check social media to ensure nothing bad was occurring. Many feared a building had fallen, a car accident happened outside their apartment, or a bomb was deployed.

The National Weather Service did not issue a thunderstorm warning or watch as the short storm suddenly swept through the area. However, they did post photos and a radar on Monday morning acknowledging the intense weather.



Due to the cold front passing through on Monday, rain is expected to continue through the day accompanied by patches of fog. No other thunderstorm warning or watch had been issued as of 9 am Monday.

For more weather updates check your local National Weather Service.

