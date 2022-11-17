When NFL stars retire from the sporting world, it's generally down to age or exploring other ventures – but for NFL star Blake Martinez, he had bigger things on his mind: Pokemon.

The 28-year-old linebacker announced his retirement earlier this month (November 11).

In a statement posted to Instagram, Martinez declared he had "chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions!"

He continued: "I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!"

Fans have since put two and two together, following an interview with Martinez where he opened up about his love for Pokemon cards.

He told collectables marketplace, Goldin, that he first started collecting the cards as a child. The 2020 pandemic then reignited his love for Pokemon, prompting him to set up an official business selling the collectables called Blakes Breaks.

According to reports, the former NFL player sold a single card for a staggering $672,000 (£570,000), making it the second-most expensive Pokemon card ever sold.

The decision since sent fans into hysterics, with one theorising: "He sold a rare Pokemon card for more than $600k which might explain why he decided to retire abruptly lol".

Another quipped: "So I get off of Twitter for two days and Blake Martinez retired for Pokémon cards???"

"Blake Martinez really retired from the league to sell Pokémon cards," another stunned user wrote on Twitter, while another added: "Blake Martinez said selling Pokemon cards over playing for the Raiders. You hate to see it."

Meanwhile, another joked: "Blake Martinez sold a Pokemon card for $600k and said f**k it better than playing for them."

