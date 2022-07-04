Resurfaced footage of a Nigerian official allegedly pretending to faint while being probed about missing funds has gone viral again.

The clip was posted on Twitter by the Africa In Focus account and shows an official being questioned in Abuja before appearing to fall ill.

According to News18, Daniel Pondei, the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was being questioned by the House of Representatives in 2020.

Pondei was escorted out of the room, helped by a police officer and two other men sparking questions among commentators about how genuinely unwell he felt.

The viral clip has received over 8,500 comments with some claiming that Pondei faked fainting in order to get out of questioning. Others, however, argued he could have been having a stroke or fit.

The clip was shared with the caption: “A Nigerian official fake fainted after he was grilled about missing funds.”

One person asked: “Hahahahhahaha is it for real ? Or from a movie ?”

Another joked: “Rishi Sunak when asked about missing £11 billion, or £34 billion on track & trace…”



Someone else argued: “Now this beats memory loss.”

“And the Oscar goes to…,” said another.

One person mused: “How soon before Johnson tries this when facing questions?”

But another concerned viewer argued: “Looks like he was having a fit or a stroke, doesnt look fake.”

