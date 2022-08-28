TikTok has become the hotspot for people calling out celebrities and their attitudes – but now, one woman has flipped the script and praised those pleasant to work with.

A social media manager for a nightclub has gone viral on the platform for revealing the "friendliest" celebrities she has collaborated with.

In a clip that's racked up almost 400,000 likes, Nicole Cruz (@nickyycruz) shared a handful of clips of artists who were a dream.

She wrote: "Everyone is nice, but these artist were hella good vibezzzzz".

Amongst them were The Chainsmokers, rapper Fetty Wap, Russian-German DJ Zedd and Kaskade. There was also electronic dance music duo Showtek and DJ Tiësto.

@nickyycruz Everyone is nice but these artist were hella good vibezzzzz 🫡 #socialmediamanager #nightlife

Fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip to share their own personal experiences with the mentioned celebrities. Many of which commented on how nice Fetty Wap was.

One said: "Ugh I love Fetty's big smile he’s so cute! I knew he must be nice!"

Another shared: "I met Fetty Wap at the mall one time in San Diego (he came into my store) he’s so nice!"

Meanwhile, a third reiterated: "No Fetty Wap is literally SOOO sweet. I met him in Scottsdale years ago and he’s so genuine".

Comments were rounded off nicely with American duo The Chainsmokers saying: "Haha we miss you! Btw since we were shown first does that mean we were the nicest".

In a separate clip, Nicole shared the coolest things she's experienced while working.





@nickyycruz I don’t ever know what to expect when going into work 😅 #socialmediamanager #nightlife





She mentioned work highlights such as meeting 50 Cent and Steve Aoki – and even taking shots with The Chainsmokers. Nicole also shared how she got the chance to drive a Mclaren.

Despite not mentioning meeting Nicki Minaj, Nicole used one of her songs as the video's audio, to which the rapper commented with a loveheart.





