Nightclub manager shares the friendliest celebrities she's worked with
TikTok

TikTok has become the hotspot for people calling out celebrities and their attitudes – but now, one woman has flipped the script and praised those pleasant to work with.

A social media manager for a nightclub has gone viral on the platform for revealing the "friendliest" celebrities she has collaborated with.

In a clip that's racked up almost 400,000 likes, Nicole Cruz (@nickyycruz) shared a handful of clips of artists who were a dream.

She wrote: "Everyone is nice, but these artist were hella good vibezzzzz".

Amongst them were The Chainsmokers, rapper Fetty Wap, Russian-German DJ Zedd and Kaskade. There was also electronic dance music duo Showtek and DJ Tiësto.

Fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip to share their own personal experiences with the mentioned celebrities. Many of which commented on how nice Fetty Wap was.

One said: "Ugh I love Fetty's big smile he’s so cute! I knew he must be nice!"

Another shared: "I met Fetty Wap at the mall one time in San Diego (he came into my store) he’s so nice!"

Meanwhile, a third reiterated: "No Fetty Wap is literally SOOO sweet. I met him in Scottsdale years ago and he’s so genuine".

Comments were rounded off nicely with American duo The Chainsmokers saying: "Haha we miss you! Btw since we were shown first does that mean we were the nicest".

In a separate clip, Nicole shared the coolest things she's experienced while working.


She mentioned work highlights such as meeting 50 Cent and Steve Aoki – and even taking shots with The Chainsmokers. Nicole also shared how she got the chance to drive a Mclaren.

Despite not mentioning meeting Nicki Minaj, Nicole used one of her songs as the video's audio, to which the rapper commented with a loveheart.


