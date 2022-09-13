The fortuneteller Nostradamus may have predicted that King Charles will abdicate the throne shortly after beginning his reign, according to an expert.

Writings of Michel de Nostredame, also known as Nostradamus, may suggest that he foretold that the reign of King Charles would be short and also suggested that his youngest son Prince Harry may one day sit on the throne.

A leading expert in the writings of Nostradamus and author, Mario Reading, suggested the fortune teller accurately predicted the year and age at which Queen Elizabeth II would die in cryptic poems dating back to 1555.

In 2005, Reading wrote of the poems: “The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother’s term of life.”

Reading also suggested that the fortune teller’s words “King of the Islands” may be referring to parts of the Commonwealth that may break away during Charles’ reign.

He also said: “Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022, when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist.”

The expert also speculated that King Charles’ age will mean he abdicates and also suggested that Nostradamus’ line that “A man will replace him who never expected to be King" means it won’t be Prince William, and could in fact be Prince Harry.

He speculated “that Prince Harry, by process of default, [might] become King in his stead”.

Reading added: “That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38.”

Previously, people believe that Nostradamus correctly predicted the rise of Hitler and the Nazis and the 9/11 terror attack in New York City.

