Oasis are the big story at the moment, but not everybody has heard of the iconic 90s band who announced they were reuniting this week.

Golfer Shane Lowry summed up the feelings of all fans of the group after being left speechless when a reporter didn’t know who Oasis were, despite the fact they’re getting back together after 15 years apart - but she has redeemed herself.

Lowry, a major winner and Ryder Cup hero for Team Europe, was speaking to Ali Mac from FanDuel TV ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was asked who he’d most like to go for a drink with, and the Irishman picked the Gallagher brothers.

"I'd love to have a drink with Oasis. You don't know Oasis are back together?" he said, to the bemused reporter.

"You don't know who Oasis are?" Lowry said, before saying: "Oh my god, you're obviously way younger than me. Like, this is the biggest news ever."

Mac said she'd look them up after the interview and way true to her word, responding to Lowry's post on Twitter/X with an image of the Oasis album (What's the story) Morning Glory? and the caption "me right now".





It comes after Oasis announced shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin next summer, with tickets set to go on sale on August 31.



Fans have been waiting for the group since they disbanded in 2009, which came after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

