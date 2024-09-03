Oasis tease more tour dates after facing criticism over ticket prices

Oasis fans prepared themselves for a chaotic Saturday morning when tickets went on sale for the band's reunion tour.

Inevitably, tickets sold out in record-breaking times with many turning to social media to rejoice, while others weren't as lucky and suffered site crashes, ridiculously long queuing times and fallout from 'dynamic pricing'.

While it has been reported that no further UK dates will be added to the Live 25 tour, a billboard hinting at US dates has cropped up in New York's Time Square on 2 September.

The ad by Amazon Music read: "If we need to put up a billboard to get you guys to come to the States, here it is."

The band shared footage of the billboard on their Instagram Stories, captioning it with the eyes emoji. They also included a link that directed fans to their Definitely Maybe album.

Oasis/Instagram

Meanwhile, many fans complained about the extortionate ticket prices, ranging from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster due to demand.

Sir Keir Starmer said the government will get a "grip" on the issue, telling Matt Chorley on BBC Radio 5 that it's "really important because this isn’t just an Oasis problem".

"This is a problem for tickets for all sorts of events, where people go online straight away, as soon as they can, and within seconds sometimes, sometimes minutes, all the tickets are gone, and the prices start going through the roof, which means many people can’t afford it," he said. "You have to stop that. We’re consulting on that."

"I do think there are a number of things that we can do and we should do, because otherwise you get to the situation where families simply can’t go, or are absolutely spending a fortune on tickets, whatever it may be," he continued.

"So we’ll grip this and make sure that actually tickets are available at a price that people can actually afford."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.