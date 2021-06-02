Instagram influencer posed for pic in first-class, later spotted sitting in economy

Instagram influencer and French model Océane El Himer posted a glamorous-looking photo for her fans, showing her standing in first class on a flight to Monaco.

But a fellow passenger later posted a picture of her sitting in economy - suggesting the influencer lifestyle isn’t as fancy as it seems.

In the Instagram picture, El Himer is seen standing in front of the aircraft’s first class seats, wearing a cropped hoodie and sweatpants before departure from Dubai.

Her picture on Instagram was captioned “Next Stop - Monaco Je fly toute la night.”

One passenger reportedly exposed her lie and snapped a picture of her in which she was spotted sitting in an economy seat.

El Himer was criticized by some on social media who thought she was hiding that she’d travelled in economy, but she responded by defending herself on Snapchat.

She said on Snapchat that she has “no shame in traveling in eco class,” adding: “I took several flights to arrive in the south, including one in eco class. ‘took a picture and I accepted. I fully assume the fact of travelling in eco class, I’m not the type of girl who likes to show her money (…) Yes I traveled in eco and in business. And so?” she said.

“Where is the problem, I do not understand? Much more serious things are happening in life,” she added.