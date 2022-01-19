Former President Donald Trump is banned from the major social media platforms for inciting violence that led to the insurrection.

And while he still releases odd statements on his official website, he doesn’t get the same traction that he once did with his 88m followers on Twitter.

But what would his tweets look like today?

According to the AI site Infer Kit, we have an idea.

Infer Kit allows you to type in an original phrase of any kind, and then it will generate new and original text which has been influenced by the original post.

With that, here are 10 things the former commander-in-chief might say, according to AI.

1) “Mark Cuban is a bully who always needs someone to look over his shoulder to make sure he is not in the dog house.”

(Inspired by the tweet: “@mikeluis93 Mark Cuban is a bully who is physically very soft and therefore should immediately stop wearing T-shirts. No strength!”)

2) “If Michael Cohen is the kind of lawyer that is used to represent a family and an individual, he is not good at being a lawyer.”

(Inspired by the tweet: “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”)

3) “Russell and Katy should not be allowed to have any type of contact with the other after what they’ve done.”

(Inspired by the tweet: “@katyperry Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand? There is a guy who has nothing going, a waste!”)

4) “In order to show what cheating at golf looks like, Jackson [took] a picture of himself on the golf course.”

(Inspired by the tweet: “I don’t cheat at golf, but @SamuelLJackson cheats - with his game, he has no choice - and stop doing commercials!”)

5) “I found no fun, and the shows were all using the same runway looks, which makes the entire show even more boring.”

(Inspired by the tweet: “New York Fashion Week is really bad and used to be glamorous and exciting! No stars, no fun - just boring. They need serious help. #NYFW”)

6) “Every time I see a new photo of him, I have this thought: ‘Okay, this will be my current favorite Pope.’”

(Inspired by the tweet: “The new Pope is a humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I like him so much!”)

7) “Little @MacMiller, I do have more hair than you.”

(Inspired by the tweet: “Little @MacMiller, I have more hair than you do, and there’s a slight age difference.”)

8) “Kim Jung-un calls me ‘old’ and ‘dopey’, and says he will ‘tame’ me. I ask him why he would want to make me look bad, and he answers, “I’m going to prove you wrong!”

(Inspired by the tweet: “Why would Kim- Jung-un insult me by calling me’ old’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!”)

9) “That is some nice performance art, I guess.”

(Inspired by the tweet: Some jerk fraudulently tweeted that his parents said I was a big inspiration to them + pls RT - out of kindness, I retweeted. Maybe I’ll sue.”)

10) “Now [ Laurene Powell Jobs] has a deadbeat in her life who doesn’t contribute anything to the estate except a lot of expensive advice.”

(Inspired by the tweet: So let’s get this right. Steve Jobs dies and leaves his wife everything - billions of dollars. Now his wife has a boyfriend (lover). Oh, Steve! )