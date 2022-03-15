Brace yourselves: there's a new 'hack' being brought to TikTok users' attention – and it apparently reveals whether your partner has an OnlyFans account.

Podcast host Leah Louvaine of Leah On The Line took to the platform to share a sneaky trick to discover whether your partner is subscribed to the adult subscription site.

In the viral clip, which has racked almost 250,000 views, Leah cuts straight to the chase and explains: "Try and sign up to an OnlyFans account using your man's email.

"And if it says 'sorry, this account already exists', click the 'forgot password' button and your boyfriend will get an email saying: 'hi, you've erm, asked for a password reset',

Leah later confirmed that the method was intended to be a joke and told people to "calm down" – but it was little too late as the comments had already spiralled.

Many fellow TikTokers tried to trick for themselves – and in hindsight, wish they didn't.

"I DID THIS SAYS HE HAS AN ACCOUNT AND NOW IM SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP DON'T DO IT GIRLS," one said, while another added: "I FEEL LIKE BEING SICK HE HAS AN ACCOUNT."

"Do not do this," another advised, adding: "Crying myself to sleep."

On the flip side, it backfired for some users. Because their boyfriend didn't actually have an OF account, they accidentally ended up accidentally creating them one. One horrified user commented: "OK I DID THIS AND THEN I ENDED UP CREATING AN ACCOUNT FOR HIM."

However, one TikTok user highlighted that it's not accurate and "does it to anyone's email".

I tried the weirdest email and it does it to anyone’s email," she said. "It’s not true girls don’t fight your man about this hahahaha."

Indy100 reached out to OnlyFans for comment.

