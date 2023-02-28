OnlyFans model disturbed after learning mom's new boyfriend is one of her biggest subscribers

An OnlyFans model has revealed how she awkwardly discovered her mum's new boyfriend is one of her subscribers.

Sophia finds herself in a bind after the 28-year-old was introduced to the "new love of her mother's life."



Since it turns out the mum's new partner is a subscriber to Sophia's OnlyFans who earns around $6,000 (AUD) each month on the platform from her subscribers.

Speaking to Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson on their KIIS radio show, she explained the entire situation and asked for advice on whether to tell her mum.

"My mum knows I am on there, and so do a handful of friends,' Sophia explained.

"I only do topless shots,' she added.

But Sophia noted how the guy has "not just seen topless shots," as they have sent photos back and forth, along with "raunchy stuff," where the model detailed that "he has seen videos of me touching myself."





Henderson then noted how Sophia's mum met the guy at the gym and asked Sophia if the mum's new boyfriend has "made a beeline" as a way to get to her.

To which Sophia replied: "He looked sheepish [when we met] and that is what creeped me out the most," and also added it has been "a thought in the back of my mind."

She detailed that the guy stopped talking to her when he met her mum and has since deleted all of the pictures he sent her, but remains a $20-per-month subscriber to her OnlyFans.

Sophia also feels sick from the fact she's shot content for him in her mother's room when she was minding her house.

Asking for help, the model added: "Do I tell my mum? But then do I lose a subscriber? Like that's $20."

The team urged Sophia to come clean to her mum after hearing the dilemma.

Kyle noted how not telling her mum about this could cause problems between her and her mum and this would definitely be the case if she finds out that both her partner and daughter have been keeping this secret from her.

They also noted that the longer Sophia leaves it to tell her mum, the more her mum will fall in the love with the guy, making the situation even worse.

Listeners also echoed this advice to Sophia, telling her to be honest.

"You need to tell your mum, this has gone way above where it needs to. Just be honest and say it," a woman called Shelley said.

A man named John agreed: "The guy is a douche, come clean before he does and sets you up."

