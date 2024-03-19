'Sickened' OnlyFans star discovers close family member is paying for her X-rated content

An OnlyFans creator was left feeling "sick to her stomach" after discovering one of her subscribers was her cousin.

Sharna Beckman from Australia says she rakes in six figures a month from the adult subscription site with some bizarre requests along the way.

Despite having some strange interactions that brought her "big bucks," there was one revelation that left her lost for words.

She recognised a name under one of her paying subscribers – and it turned out to be a relative.

Sharna decided to confront her cousin about her discovery, but he tried to tell her "it wasn't him."

Instead, Sharna's cousin said it was his married friend who he lent his name and credit card to.

The OnlyFans creator told Yahoo Lifestyle: "My cousin apparently kindly offered to share his name and credit card to allow this other guy to join my page."

It made Sharna feel "sick" and she kept the discovery to herself.

"I was honestly sick to my stomach and too embarrassed to tell anyone about it. I didn’t want to cause any awkwardness between the families," she added.

"So, I removed my cousin from my OnlyFans account and blocked his phone messages. I just don’t get why he would subscribe in the first place, and then use his real name. Like, did he want me to know it was him? And then what?”

Despite this, Sharna said she appreciates all of her subscribers and followers online – bar her cousin, of course. She has now been with the platform for three years and has previously made $220,000 in a single month.

