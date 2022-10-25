A TikToker and OnlyFans model has shared how the back of her head "exploded" mid-flight after recently undergoing plastic surgery in Turkey.

Weronika (@polish_99) detailed what happened by posting a video of herself still recovering from surgery with a chin strap and two bruised eyes.

"POV: you’re the flight attendant that I’ve just had to inform the back of my head exploded from the pressure," she wrote in text on-screen.

"Still not over how gross it was," she added in the caption.

Since posting the nine-second clip, the video went viral with over 6.7m views, 363,000 likes and over a thousand comments from people who shared their thoughts on the TikTok

One person wrote: "New achievement unlocked: Fear of head exploding on plane."

"The flight attendant better get a raise," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "You cannot fly after a surgery or a big wound cos it can open back up usually u need doctors papers to let you fly."

Weronika echoed this in a similar comment under her video: "Guys, it’s obviously about stitches ripping on the plane. OBVIOUSLY MY BRAINS DIDN’T BLOW OUT."

@polish_99 Still not over how gross it was





In follow-up TikToks, Weronika gave some backstory as to what happened and noted how her stitches burst open as a result of cabin pressure but did say she was fully checked over before boarding and was "certified as fit to fly by two different doctors."

"No one made any mistake, the original surgeon or the airport doctor at the hospital," she said. "Everything was fine when I got on the plane.

"I have unusually soft tissue and swell more than the average person which led to some of the stitches coming open on the plane in one tiny area," she explained.

“We were on the plane, everything’s chill, we’d gone to sleep because we’d been travelling since 2 AM and I wake up and I’m in a lot of pain."

@polish_99 I have really tried to be as concise as possible but I am going to do a part 2 now, I won’t make you wait

“I can feel pain all around [behind her left ear], like my actual ear was in pain as well and I was like, ‘How is that possible? I can’t even feel my ears yet.'”

"Everything was really hurting, I got up, went to the toilet and I heard this audible pop," Weronika added, which turned out the incision behind her left ear had split open.

"Immediately after I felt this hot liquid [blood] dripping down my neck and I grabbed some towels and started wiping it up,” she said.

"Obviously it was blood but, I don't know if anyone's had lipo, the fluid that comes out of you is like yellowy with blood and bits."

She ended up having to drain the area where it burst where fluid had emerged and believes the pressure caused the stitching to swell and burst open.

In the end, the TikToker had to apply pressure to the area until the flight landed but she appears to be on mend from her recent videos.

