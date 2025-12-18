Oscars to exclusively stream on YouTube in 2029 – but the internet has one big concern

The Oscars will be moving to YouTube in 2029, according to a surprisingly early announcement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The awards have aired on ABC since 1976, but will now find a home on the popular streaming service, free and accessible to over two billion people worldwide.

"The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible - which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement.

Calling the Oscars "one of our essential cultural institutions," YouTube CEO Neal Mohan went on to suggest that the new partnership would "inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy."

However, the announcement has left a big question mark (and memes, of course) over one notorious YouTube feature: adverts.

Some wondered whether ads might interrupt the most iconic moments of the show.





Others joked about the Oscars host encouraging viewers to like and subscribe to the channel.

And a few even quipped about potential copyright issues.

Meanwhile, the early reveal quickly became a joke, with someone calling it "crazy" to announce plans three years in advance.

Indy100 reached out to the Academy Awards for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.