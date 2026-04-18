Osprey Louis returns to nest in time to woo mate away from toy boy rival

Conservationists are delighted after an “influencer” osprey which became an online star during the first Covid lockdown returned to his nest after being presumed dead.

Louis finally appeared at his nest on Friday evening, more than two weeks later than he was expected.

His arrival at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest means he can take part in the breeding season there, as he returns from migration to his current mate, Dorcha.

Louis and his previous mate, Aila, became a hit during the first lockdown of the Covid pandemic in 2020, clocking up 400,000 views worldwide on the live nest camera of the site and being dubbed an “avian influencer”.

The famous osprey Louis was feared dead (Woodland Trust)

George Anderson, of Woodland Trust Scotland, said: “Louis arrived over a fortnight later than last year, so we were beginning to think he had died over the winter or on migration.

“There was absolute jubilation when he appeared on Friday evening.

“His mate, Dorcha, arrived back on April 4 and has been rebuffing the attentions of a male half of Louis’ age.

“They will wait for an established mate but only for a couple of weeks.

“She may well have warmed to that toyboy this weekend if Louis hadn’t arrived in the nick of time.”

The live cameras at the forest are supported by the Postcode Lottery.

Laura Chow, head of charities, said: “It is amazing to see Louis back for his tenth breeding season at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest.

“Our players continue to support Woodland Trust’s live nest cameras, which have allowed people all over the world to follow this feathered family for almost a decade.

“Watching Louis grow from an awkward novice into a dependable Dad, raising the next generation of ospreys with his first female Aila and more recently Dorcha, has been incredible.”

As well as ospreys, the forest at Loch Arkaig is home to wild boar, sea eagles, golden eagles, pine martens and deer.

It is one of the most significant areas of Caledonian pine forest and is the Woodland Trust’s largest restoration project on land which it cares for directly.