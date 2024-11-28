Gen Z is embracing their creativity through their out-of-office emails as a part of a new viral trend taking over TikTok. The seemingly innocent work fun has rattled a few cages – specifically older bosses who, some may argue, take their jobs a little too seriously.

One clip from @chefmoisehere racked up a staggering 1.9 million views where she sparked a debate over her OOO automated emails.

They generally included "fun" stories, historical facts and wellness tips. However, it has led to three conversations with seniors who deem it unprofessional.

One person sided with the manager, writing: "He gave you three warnings—just keep it simple with an OOO email."

Another wrote: "I'm confused why u emailing stories in the first place."

A third chimed in: "As a former middle manager, please for the love of God just stop, because you KNOW he's getting an exasperated 'she's still doing it' from someone else who emailed you when you were gone."

Others defended the worker, with one saying, "Your soul’s too beautiful for this world. It’s a shame this is considered unprofessional," while another suggested she quit her job. Meanwhile, a more diplomatic viewer shared, "I see both sides, but I think you should stop."





@chefmoisehere Like who wants to write some boring ah email #chefmoise #corporatelife #oooemail





Now, a Gen Z workplace report has delved into the habits of 1,000 managers and 1,000 Gen Z employees.

Just three per centwould resort to disciplinary action, making the TikToker particularly unlucky in her workplace's response to her creative OOO emails.

However, while 27 per centof bosses said it wouldn't bother them and 24 per cent found it funny, 21 per cent considered it extremely unprofessional.

A smaller group (9 per cent) found it irritating but not unprofessional, six per cent would give a verbal warning and four per cent would escalate the issue to senior management.

Responses % of bosses It wouldn't bother me, it isn't a big deal 27% I would find it funny 24% I would find it extremely unprofessional 21% I would find it irritating but not unprofessional 9% I would give a verbal warning 6% I would raise it with my senior manager 4% I would give a disciplinary 3% I would post it on social media to share the joke 2%

Speaking about the findings, a career expert at Dojo said: "Creative Out-of-Office emails can express personality, but it is important to consider workplace culture. Emails which are being sent to external sources represent your company and while some recipients may welcome them as funny, others may interpret this as unprofessional.

"The key here is to 'read the room', observe what your colleagues - particularly seniors - are doing and follow suit. In the case of any uncertainty, it is best to stick with professional and simple, to avoid any misunderstandings.

"As our survey results showed, the opinions of people vary greatly, regardless of generational and workplace positions. With this in mind, I would recommend speaking with senior management to confirm your workplace's opinion on this before saving the setting to be public and automated."

It comes after one Gen Z worker claims she was denied a job due to her age, further supporting the idea that Gen Z is losing out on opportunities and promotions due to negative stereotypes.

