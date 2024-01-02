Paris New Year's Eve celebrations spark backlash as no one is living in the moment

Footage from Paris' New Year's celebrations has been compared to something out of a Black Mirror episode, sparking a debate on X/Twitter.

The city was lit up with fireworks and the iconic light show on Sunday from the Arc de Triomphe as thousands watched on for the 2024 countdown.

While the spectacle had many in awe, there was one detail that begrudged some social media users, who were keen to share their takes.

The footage shared online showed an overwhelming amount of onlookers holding up their phones to record the celebration.

"Not a single person living in the moment," one X page wrote above the clip.

"This is some dystopian s***," one critic hit back, while another added: "This is so sad, like there will be so many copies online from this why not just enjoy life."

"I stopped doing this," a third added. "Why record something that hundreds of others are recording? Someone else has a better recording than you. And you can find it on YouTube or social media. It just doesn't make sense, put the phone down and enjoy the moment."

Meanwhile, others jumped to the spectators' defence, with one highlighting: "Who was the person who decided to record a moment wasn't the same as enjoying a moment?"

They continued: "I have memories going back since childhood of my mom with a Polaroid camera or video camera recording a memory. It didn't steal the joy of the moment."

Another reiterated: "I don't know if you're aware of this or not, but my eyes still work while my phone is recording. I'm still living in the moment, even if I happen to be holding a metal rectangle at the time."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.