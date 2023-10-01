Pastor enters cage full of lions to prove he's protected by God

A pastor locked himself in a cage with three lions to demonstrate his ‘divine protection’ like the biblical story of Daniel.



The religious leader even invited his congregation to the animal park to witness the stunt.

According to local media, the pastor, whose identity is still unknown, wanted to prove that “nothing can happen to a man of God”.

The clip shows the pastor, seen wearing a bright blue suit, stroking the growling lions in their enclosure in Nigeria.

At one point, he even puts his arm in one lion’s mouth before looking confidently at the camera.

It appears as though the Nigerian pastor was recreating the biblical story of Daniel, who was thrown into a lion’s den and came out unscathed thanks to the hand of God.

After the footage went viral, Kenyan MP Ronald Karauri, 45, offered to pay for the pastor to be sent to the Maasai Mara National Reserve to try the stunt with wild lions.

The MP said: “I volunteer to take him to the Maasai Mara please, all expenses paid.

“We look for the lions and he can go walk with them.”

One local commented: “I challenge him to do that at Maasai Mara!”

Another said: “Those are not lions, they are lion cubs. Big difference.”

Someone else wrote: “Oh Yeah! Lemme bring my dog and lock him up with it for one minute.”

Another local suggested: “He went in just after they were fed.” Erik remarked: “Why are the growls added over the natural soundtrack?”

Bill commented: “They should have taken him to the wild lions at the Kenyan park, those lions were given drugs.”

