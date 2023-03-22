Commuters stunned as porn movie is broadcast at busy train station

The most shocking thing commuters usually face in the morning is the delay to train services.

However, jaws dropped at India’s Patna Junction railway on Sunday for a very different reason: porn was being broadcast for all to see.

Hundreds of passengers were stunned to spot that, rather than the normal adverts, an X-rated film was blasting out from a screen on one of the crowded platforms.

An explicit sex scene played for around three minutes before being cut just before 10am following “several” complaints, the Times of Indiareports.

Given the number of people there at the time, it’s perhaps surprising that there wasn’t a bigger uproar.

But then, judging by the response on social media, plenty of onlookers seemed to enjoy the unfortunate mishap.

Footage of the incident instantly went viral online Twitter/YouTube





Recordings of the scene inevitably began doing the rounds on social media, and Twitter users were quick to make light of the situation:

Adult star Kendra Lust chimed in, too, saying she “hoped” the movie being shown was one of hers.

However, fans swiftly pointed out that it was, in fact, a Babes Network video starring Anissa Kate. They’re clearly openly proud of that knowledge – we’re not sure we would be…

Meanwhile, commentators speculated over how the NSFW incident came to pass, particularly given India’s strict rules on pornography – the selling and distribution of adult material is illegal in the country.

At any rate, it wasn’t a good day for Dutta Communication, the company tasked with broadcasting ads and announcements on the station’s TV screens, Wion Newsreports.

Divisional railway manager Prabhat Kumar confirmed that the rail network had already begun the cancellation of their contract with the agency and that they would be “blacklisting it”.

Describing it as an “intolerable incident”, he said they were conducting an investigation and had taken the case to the police.

The cause of the technical slip-up isn’t yet clear, but the operator of the screen reportedly fled the scene shortly after the eyebrow-raising event.

