Paul Joseph Watson, a far-right internet personality, appeared to delete a tweet after suggesting airplanes have a 'male' and 'female' bathrooms.

In the tweet, Watson sarcastically responded to an article from The Telegraph about the airline Virgin Atlantic allowing flight crew and pilots to choose from the traditional female or male uniform.

This means airline crews may express their gender identity regardless of sex.

In response, Watson sarcastically wrote, "Pretty bigoted how they're still maintaining 'male' and 'female' toilets on the plane. I want to see the s*** show of 'gender neutral bathrooms' unfold at 30,000 feet."

The tweet was screenshotted and posted then by journalist Adam Smith who expressed confusion in Watson's sarcastic response.

"I don't think he's ever been on a plane," Smith wrote.

Most airplanes only have one bathroom per section that can be used for both men and women.

Other Twitter user chimed in with similar observations.





Virgin Atlantic said their decision to allow all staff to choose their preferred uniform was part of their inclusion and diversity efforts.

