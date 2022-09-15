Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and other members of the royal family were at a service to lament the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state - and it sparked a debate about double standards on social media as the couple was holding hands.



After the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday (14 September), the royals joined together to pay their respects to the late monarch.

And when it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's turn, they bowed and curtsied to the Queen's coffin before leaving Westminster Hall, taking each other's hand - and some haters had a problem with it.

Now people are mad about Meghan and Harry holding hands Getty

One person on Twitter wrote: "Did my eyes deceive me, or were Harry and Meghan actually holding hands as they walked out of Westminster Hall?! Do they not have any idea how to behave properly?"

"Did I really see Meghan and Harry holding hands of Westminster? No decorum," another added.

A third wrote: "The Royal Family leave our beloved Queen in Westminster Hall with grace and dignity except for Harry and Meghan who just have to hold hands like two lovesick teenagers. They really get on my nerves."

Still, there's one fundamental issue, though — Prince Harry and Meghan weren't the only royal couple to hold hands.

Anne, Princess Royal's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, were also hand-in-hand as they exited Westminster Hall.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall at Westminster Hall Getty

They even took it a step further and held hands while honoring the Queen's coffin.

Strangely enough, nobody on Twitter seems to be up in arms about the Tindalls' show of affection - and that too was called into question.

"How's Harry and Meghan holding hands, attention seeking? What kind of godforsaken rotten infested vermin must you be to be 'offended' they held hands at the Queen's funeral? HIS GRANDMOTHER.

"Every abuse/harassment/attack targeted at them because of racist outrage at Meghan. SICK," one added.

Someone else wrote: "For those quick to criticise Harry and Meghan holding hands, just be glad she is there to offer him comfort at a time of sadness and awful memories for him of his mother's funeral."

