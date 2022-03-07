People have turned to Twitter to celebrate yet another day of Trump not being in office. Thankfully, he was also banished from social media too, though that didn't stop him from creating his very own platform – which didn't get off to the best of starts.



Last month, the former president was given a podium at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida. The convention is widely loved by conspiracy theorists, Republican politicians and MAGAs.

As you can imagine, Trump's speech went about as well as you'd expect.

From claiming the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" to slating president Joe Biden and the "damage" he has caused America to the news that no one wanted to hear: his plans on running in 2024.

"We did it twice, and we'll do it again," Trump declared. And judging by the informal presidential straw poll results, he seemingly, and worryingly, has the support.

He then went on to call Russian leader Vladimir Putin "smart", saying: "The problem is not that Putin is smart – which, of course, he's smart – but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb, so dumb."

Throughout his presidency, Trump used social media to rally his supporters and publicise his controversial opinions. But now, people are taking their time to reminisce on their not-so-pleasant memories about what life was like under Trump.



