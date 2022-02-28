A Republican congressman has absolutely baffled people with a tweet about the sky being “woke”.

Rep. Clay Higgins has been the U.S. representative for Louisiana's 3rd congressional district since 2017.

The Trump loyalist called Joe Biden’s inauguration “the final hour of conspiracy to dismantle the American election process, and the first hour of conspiracy to dismantle America”.

The notoriously conservative politician has a history of taking aim at those with liberal views and has now attempted to insult them again in an incoherent tweet.

As Russia has invaded Ukraine and raised its nuclear threat, he was probably referring to that, but the message was so muddled, people can hardly make sense of it.

In the tweet, he wrote: “You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky.

“You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”

Safe to say his message was absolutely rinsed as people mocked how bizarre it was.

One person joked: “I saw Intercontinental Ballistic Tweet open for Woke Sky at Lollapalooza.”

Someone else said: “Non-binary fuss… new punk band name i call it.”

Another added: “The preferred pronouns for the Russian tanks are were/was.”

It was also pointed out that, “technically everyone alive has lived under nuclear threat”.

Even Dictionary.com got involved, replying: “We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary.”

Well, looks like we’ll never know.

