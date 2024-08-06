New study reveals pets get the ick from their owners

While it's no surprise humans get the ick, with some more than comfortable expressing behaviours they find ick-worthy, a new study has now revealed that pets also feel the same at times.

The survey, involving 2,000 pet owners, revealed that our four-legged friends are capable of judging human behaviour.

The study, conducted by pet health pioneers Labrador, revealed that dogs get weirded out more than cats – and it's more common than you may think.

Over a third of pets seemingly get the ick from a stranger kissing them, one in five from owners' flatulence and 18 per cent judge humans for using baby talk to them.

Public displays of affection (PDA) also made the list with a quarter of pets feeling icky when their owners kiss.

Unsurprisingly, the top ick is being forced to go to the vet (41 per cent).

On a mission to help reduce this poor petiquette, Labrador has launched the UK's first-ever at-home, lateral flow tests for pets. Developed in collaboration with the nation’s favourite TV vet, Dr Scott Miller, the tests should help to reduce trips to the vet.

Dr Miller said: "It's been great to be involved in the development of a product that can help dedicated and intelligent owners take control of their pets' health, using technology that we have all become used to during Covid to understand the causes of illness in the comfort of their own home.

"Vets in the UK are overwhelmed at present, so common sense and pragmatic pet parents using at-home tests is helpful in reducing anxiety in animals, reducing pressure on Vet teams while better understanding the animals they love.

"While nothing can replace a trained veterinarian's comprehensive care and treatment, at-home testing empowers pet owners to make informed decisions about their furry friends' health needs. It's an excellent first step that can either provide peace of mind or signal the need for professional veterinary attention."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.