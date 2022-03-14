The logo for an Australian central government agency that champions gender equality has gone viral and we can’t believe it’s real.

People have been pointing out that the logo for the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Women’s Network looks a little… NSFW.

Social media users have pointed out that the graphic looks phallic, while others see a pair of breasts or a tampon in the logo instead.

Given the eggplant emoji is typically used to represent male genitalia over text, the fact the logo is in purple has fanned the flames.

Some poked fun at the graphic designer’s questionable decisions, while others felt the logo diminished the work of the group.

Journalist Quentin Dempster said the logo “satirises what all women and men of goodwill are trying to achieve”.

Politician Larissa Waters slammed the logo as “pathetic and juvenile”, but “to be expected from this toxic boys’ club of a government”.

“Sure, it’s just a logo, but if you needed a visual representation of just how completely out of touch the PM is with Australian women you honestly couldn’t do any better,” she added.

In a tweet, the National Older Women's Network Australia wrote that “it is either thoughtless or an insult.”

They wrote: “I thought this was satire… Public money was spent getting a graphic artist, choosing the designing, selecting colours, approving, printing and publishing this logo for the Prime Minister's and Cabinet's Women's Network. Poor messaging.”

Indy100 has contacted the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for comment.

