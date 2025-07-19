Phillie Phanatic, the mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball team, recreated the viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ moment during a game – and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see on the internet today.

In case you missed it, Coldplay were playing at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday and as the camera panned around the crowd, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were filmed embracing on a “kiss cam".

The pair were shown before awkwardly trying to hide as they flashed up on the big screen.

“Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin said at the time.

Since the footage went viral, it’s quickly become the biggest meme of the year – and one that's already passed into internet lore.

Now, the moment has been parodied during a Philadelphia Phillies game against the Angels, with two mascots embracing before being rumbled on the big screen.











It just shows how much of a talking point the moment has become, and in the latest development to the story, software company Astronomer has launched a formal investigation after the internet was filled with rumors surrounding the viral footage.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings