Piers Morgan apologises for Twitter hacker calling Ed Sheeran a 'ginger p****'

Piers Morgan has apologised to Ed Sheeran after his Twitter hacker called the singer a "ginger p****".

The former Good Morning Britain presenter fell victim to a hacker on Boxing Day, which reportedly saw the account sharing false information, abusive messages about the late Queen and racial slurs to his 8.3 million followers.

One tweet-in-question took aim at singer-songwriter Sheeran.

On Monday morning (9 December), Morgan called the string of tweets "abusive nonsense" due to being hacked.

"In particular to @edsheeran who I think is a very gifted singer-songwriter with a fine head of hair, not a 'ginger pr*ck,'" he penned alongside a picture of the 'Shape of You' singer.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





In the tweet, the presenter jokingly encouraged people to "do your own jokes" – and that's exactly what they did.

"Oh no, who's hacked his account again," one jested, while another added: "It’s hard to know when you are hacked cos you tweet weird stuff every time."

Morgan shared his first posts on Twitter since Boxing Day on Sunday night (8 December), criticising the Duke of Sussex following his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

He wrote: "I seem to recall being forced out of my job at @GMB for disbelieving Harry and Meghan’s unsubstantiated racism claims against the Royal Family.

"Now he’s finally admitted there was no racism, two questions: a) Do I get my old job back? b) Why should we believe a word they say?" he questioned.

The former tabloid editor is a regular on the platform, using it to voice his opinions on various topics.

He joined TalkTV in April 2022 as host of its Uncensored show after quitting GMB following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Sussexes’ interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.