Piers Morgan appeared on a Fox podcast to discuss cancel culture and Russia's war on Ukraine – and candidly shared his beliefs that if Twitter had been around during WWII, people would not have confronted Hitler.

During a conversation with Martha MacCallum on The Untold Story podcast, the British journalist and broadcaster questioned how bad the Ukraine crisis had to get before the United States stepped in.

Morgan, 56, noted that his view on the Ukraine war was "not a popular one" but highlighted his failure to understand where the "red line" in the conflict is.

He explained: "If the red line is not actually maternity hospitals being bombed deliberately; if it's not refugees being deliberately targeted as they try and flee a war-torn area; if it's not lines of people, including Americans, as it turned out, queuing for bread because they're starving, being shot at and killed; if it's not Holocaust survivors being incinerated in their homes by Russian missiles, what is our moral red line? And why does it [need to] be different, really?



Morgan then asked, "At what point do we get involved?"

Despite world leaders' firm arguments to not get involved and instead issue sanctions, the Piers Morgan Uncensored host believes "we have a moral compulsion to do what Zelensky's saying – to get engaged and to take on a dictator."

He then candidly declared that the world wouldn't have gotten involved with Hitler's invasion if social media had been around, out of fear.

"Frankly, I think if Twitter had been around in 1939, we wouldn't have engaged with Adolf Hitler because people would have been too worried about the consequences," he said.

Morgan also offered his take on cancel culture, which he believes is "ignorant", "self-indulgent", and"has got to be cancelled."



"I see myself as leading the charge in the battle for free speech," he told MacCallum before suggesting the pandemic cracked down on "free speech."

"The level of pointless virtue signalling, the level of attacks on free speech, the level of attacks on division of opinion was unprecedented and yet fueled by this crisis," Morgan said.

"So I wish I could share your optimism that even a war would concentrate people's minds, that the spectacle of watching maternity hospitals in Ukraine being bombed, of women – pregnant women and children being blown to pieces – would somehow focus the minds of people about what is important in life, about giving them a new perspective."

