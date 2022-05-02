Piers Morgan fired back after he was branded a "piss goblin" on Twitter.

To be fair to Morgan, whenever abuse is hurled his way, he's quick to fire right back, and this time was no exception.

However, in this instance we think a few people will have been left scratching their heads.

"Glasgow has spoken @piersmorgan #pissgoblin," wrote one Twitter user on the social media platform, alongside a defaced poster for Piers Morgan's show, in which the words 'Piss Goblin' are scrawled across his forehead.



"You think I’m immortal?! Wow, chuffed - thanks. 🙏," he responded.

It left us a bit puzzled at first - but apparently goblins, defined by Wikipedia as a "small, grotesque, monstrous creature that appears in the folklore of multiple European cultures" - are thought to be immortal.

But the post led to many sharing their own sightings of defaced Morgan posters across the land.

"London is clearly not that fond of him either," read another tweet alongside a similar image scrawled with the word 'c***'.

Another didn't hold back, either, even getting a bit artistic with a phallic daubing:

Unfortunately (for Morgan at least), following his highly-anticipated interview with Donald Trump, Piers Morgan Uncensored has faced a steady decline in viewership every day since its launch last Monday.

Morgan kicked off his return to television by teasing a seemingly explosive interview with the former president. In previews, Trump appeared to storm off set out of anger which attracted viewers to the two-part interview - although the reality was less dramatic.



During his chat with Trump, the former president offered an odd definition of what a "woman" is.

Piers Morgan Uncensored is Morgan's return to television following his own storm off set last year at Good Morning Britain.

Monday's premiere averaged 317,000 viewers on talkTV, the new channel operated by News UK and founded by Rupert Murdoch. At its peak nearly 400,000 viewers tuned in.

With an average of approximately 200,000 viewers, nearly a third of Monday's viewers did not return. By Thursday, viewership had dropped in half with approximately 123,000 viewers.

