Piers Morgan called out The Independent's 'milking' of his new TV show, so we're back with another piece to tell you all about it.

The host referenced an article that called the show 'predictable, toe-curling, and mind-numbingly boring' and pointed out that so far, we'd published 20 stories on the TalkTV debut. Make that 21.

"Unfortunately, her bosses didn't seem to get the boring memo," he told viewers. "The really toe-curling thing is how greedily you lot have been milking the Morgan clickbait udder."

We can only hope Piers likes this coverage.

