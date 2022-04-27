Donald Trump gave an unusual answer to what he defines as a 'woman' during a chat with Piers Morgan about transgender athletes and whether they should be allowed to compete in women's sport.

"I’m not going to respond to the question," he said on new TalkTV show, Uncensored.

"But a woman is somebody that swims at a certain time and doesn’t get beaten by 38 seconds by somebody that wasn’t even a good swimmer as a man."



