Restaurant selling banana and peanut butter pizza divides opinion

A diner has divided opinion after putting bananas as a topping on a pizza.

The bizarre thin crust also boasts a peanut butter base and honey drizzled on it.

The pizza has more conventional cheese and bacon as well.

The unique combination is called 'The Elvis' – having been inspired by the King of Rock and Roll's odd food cravings.

Elvis is said to have enjoyed peanut butter, bacon and banana sandwiches.

Roscoe's Pizza in the sleepy village of Corwin, near Cincinnati, Ohio, US, claims it is one of its bestsellers despite its questionable combination.

It costs $9.99 (£8.05) for an 8 inch and up to $27.99 (£22.56) for a 16 inch.





But customers are divided on the mix of ingredients.

Anita Swain said: "Was this made by a pregnant woman?

"That’s a weird combination."

Roxana Naomi said: "This made me cry and I like pineapple on pizza."

Amanda Petrin Shell said: "I'd try it."

Katrina L Mann said: "I would try without the bacon."

Jap Jack asked: "Where's the grape jam?"

Jared Gillespie said: "Extremely interesting."

Aryn Lambert said: "Not sure about the combo with cheese but maybe without cheese I’d try it."

